    New-gen Skoda Kodiaq goes winter testing; debut likely next year

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Skoda Kodiaq SUV could arrive with hybrid powertrains

    - Likely to be unveiled in 2024

    Skoda has commenced testing the new generation Kodiaq full-size SUV ahead of its unveiling which could take place sometime in 2024. New spy shots give us our first look at the next-gen Kodiaq that was spotted testing in the winter of Sweden.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the new Skoda Kodiaq retains the basic silhouette from the outgoing version, although there are a fair bit of changes in the cosmetic department. Up front, there are three-piece blacked-out vertical slats that form the grille, sleeker and sharper LED headlamps, an aggressive-looking bumper, a new air dam with honeycomb inserts, and what seems to be an ADAS sensor.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Side View

    On either side, the 2024 Skoda Kodiaq will feature a set of new alloy wheels, ORVMs that have made their way to the front door, compared to the A-pillar from the outgoing model, and black roof rails that now sit closer to the roof. Towards the rear, the SUV features an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a rear wiper and washer, new wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, a tailgate-mounted number plate holder, and rear reflectors that have now moved lower on the new bumper.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the interior of the new Kodiaq remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the model is expected to be offered with a range of powertrains including a petrol engine, a diesel engine, a mild-hybrid engine, and even a plug-in hybrid engine. Once launched in India, the seven-seat SUV will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian

    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    ₹ 37.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
