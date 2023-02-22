CarWale

    Maruti Jimny and Maruti Fronx to debut in Australia soon

    Maruti Jimny and Maruti Fronx to debut in Australia soon

    - Will be manufactured and exported from India

    - To be launched in India in the coming months

    Maruti Suzuki pulled the wraps off the five-door Jimny and Fronx last month at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, the automaker has also confirmed the launch of both these models for the Australian market. To be made in India and exported to Australia, the Fronx and Jimny will be launched in Australia in the coming months. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The five-door Jimny will be manufactured at the brand’s plant in India, and as compared to its three-door version, it will get two extra doors for the rear passengers. In addition to this, the Jimny will stand tall at 1,720mm, with an elongated wheelbase of 2,590mm. The India-spec Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission with an all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Fronx crossover will also be introduced alongside the Jimny in Australia. Based on the Baleno, the Fronx sports a larger front grille with a coupe-type roof. Moreover, it will get features such as a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and rear aircon vents. 

    The bookings for both the Fronx and Jimny are open, and the prices are expected to be announced in the coming months. 

