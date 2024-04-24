Skoda Kodiaq available with a limited-period discount of Rs. 2.40 lakh

The special offer is valid only today

Also up for grab are additional benefits like an extended warranty and more

Skoda Auto India is offering a special discount on the Kodiaq and the deal is applicable only for today (24 April, 2024). Available only via the official website, customers can avail heavy discounts on the SUV by booking it for Rs. 40,000. The booking amount is fully refundable up to 30 April.

According to the website, the L&K variant of the Skoda Kodiaq is available with a discount of Rs. 2.40 lakh on the price tag of Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, customers booking the car today stand to receive a complimentary five-year extended warranty pack and a two-year Service Maintenance Package (SMP).

The aforementioned offer is applicable only on 24 April, for 24 minutes in each hour. A quick look at the booking page reveals four colours are up for grabs, namely Moon White, Lava Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey, and Magic Black. Further, there are MY23 and MY24 iterations to choose from.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Kodiaq L&K include a panoramic sunroof, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated and heated front seats, nine airbags, four-wheel-drive system, three-zone climate control, hands-free park assist, and dynamic chassis control.

The discount and freebies offered with the Skoda Kodiaq are likely to clear inventory of the current model, ahead of the new-gen Kodiaq’s arrival that could take place in the coming months. The latter was revealed in October 2023 and is expected to be assembled at the carmaker’s plant in Aurangabad, alongside the new Superb.