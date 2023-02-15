Mahindra Bolero Neo waiting period increases to up to two months

- Recently spied in a nine-seater avatar

- Also offered in a limited edition

The Bolero has always been a volume gainer for Mahindra. Launched back in 2021, the Bolero Neo is a rebadged avatar of the TUV300. The SUV is offered in four variants including the N4, N8, N10, and N10 optional.

Now, the N4 variant has a waiting period of six to eight weeks while the N8 variant waiting period stands at four to five weeks. The N10 and N10 optional variants, on the other hand, retain the two to three week waiting period.

Recently, the automaker also launched a limited edition of Bolero Neo which is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh. This variant is based on the top-spec N10 variant and gets new features on the inside as well as the outside.

Mechanically, the SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Recently, the Bolero Neo Plus was also spied in a nine-seater guise.