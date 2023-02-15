Lexus LX 500d arrives at dealership; deliveries to commence soon

- First batch of the SUV has landed in India

- It is priced at Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom)

Lexus India showcased the LX 500d, its flagship SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, last month. It was launched in India back in December 2022. The SUV is available in a single fully loaded 500d variant and is priced at Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). Notably, the LX commands a premium of more than half a crore over its Toyota sibling, the Land Cruiser.

Now, the first import batch of the LX 500d has arrived in India and is on display at a dealership in Kerala. It has been parked next to its distant cousins, Toyota Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Standing at 1,895mm tall and 5,090mm in length, the LX looks humongous in size even compared to the Fortuner parked alongside.

At the front, the LX 500d sports a massive borderless signature spindle grille with horizontal slats covering up the entire face of the SUV. Then, the grille is flanked by slimmer LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, the luxury SUV looks even more imposing with its squared and huge wheel arches with 22-inch alloy wheels.

The rear profile is highlighted by the LED light bar running across the width of the tailgate with L-shaped LED taillights.

Under the hood, the Lexus LX 500d is equipped with a 3.3-litre V6 oil burner tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission unit.

