Lexus LX 500d – Now in pictures

The brand’s flagship SUV, the Lexus LX 500d, was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023. It was launched in India back in December 2022 with a price tag of Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom) and is offered only in the 500d trim.

Let’s take a close look at the images of the Lexus LX 500d from the Auto Expo 2023.

The SUV measures 5,100mm in length, 1,990mm in width, and 1,895mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850mm.

Its design is based on the brand’s ‘Dignified Sophistication’ concept, which wears a massive frameless spindle-shaped front grille with horizontal slats.

The biggest highlight of the posterior is the top-hinged door with split tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light bar.

At the heart is a 3.3-litre V6 oil burner engine tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of torque paired to a ten-speed automatic gearbox.

The cabin is equipped with a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Apart from this, it also gets a four-zone climate control, wireless charger, powered front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Photos by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi