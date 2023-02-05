CarWale

    New Audi Q3 Sportback teased; India launch soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    686 Views
    New Audi Q3 Sportback teased; India launch soon

    - To be launched in the coming weeks

    - Will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine 

    Audi India is all set to launch its first car for 2023. Based on the new Q3, the luxury carmaker has teased a new SUV with a coupe-type body style which is most likely the new Q3 Sportback. 

    Audi Q3 Right Side View

    The Audi Q3 Sportback is on sale in many international markets and besides the sloping roofline, it looks identical to the standard Q3. The new Q3 made its India debut in August 2022 and is available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. 

    Audi Q3 Dashboard

    The cabin of the Q3 Sportback will most likely be similar to the standard Q3 and will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights of the cabin are a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, and 30-colour ambient lighting. 

    Mechanically, the Q3 Sportback will be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine. The motor will be tuned to produce 188bhp and 320Nm of torque and will come mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. We expect the Audi Q3 Sportback to be launched in the coming weeks and to be priced at a premium over the standard Q3. Meanwhile, we have driven the new Q3 and you can read our first drive review here.

    Audi Q3 Image
    Audi Q3
    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lexus LX 500d – Now in pictures
     Next 
    Kia India sells more than 6.50 lakh units in less than four years

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2990 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5158 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A6

    Audi A6

    ₹ 61.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi Q3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 57.47 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 54.47 Lakh
    Pune₹ 53.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 55.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.45 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 54.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 50.85 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 50.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2990 Views
    17 Likes
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5158 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi Q3 Sportback teased; India launch soon