New Audi Q3 Sportback teased; India launch soon

- To be launched in the coming weeks

- Will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine

Audi India is all set to launch its first car for 2023. Based on the new Q3, the luxury carmaker has teased a new SUV with a coupe-type body style which is most likely the new Q3 Sportback.

The Audi Q3 Sportback is on sale in many international markets and besides the sloping roofline, it looks identical to the standard Q3. The new Q3 made its India debut in August 2022 and is available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology.

The cabin of the Q3 Sportback will most likely be similar to the standard Q3 and will feature a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights of the cabin are a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, and 30-colour ambient lighting.

Mechanically, the Q3 Sportback will be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine. The motor will be tuned to produce 188bhp and 320Nm of torque and will come mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. We expect the Audi Q3 Sportback to be launched in the coming weeks and to be priced at a premium over the standard Q3. Meanwhile, we have driven the new Q3 and you can read our first drive review here.