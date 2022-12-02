New Audi Q3 First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

Getting into the Audi Q3 is an easy task as its height is neither too tall nor too low; it’s just about perfect. You are welcomed by a dual-tone brown and black interior theme with a generous dose of brushed aluminium and silver inserts all around. The first thing you are bound to notice is how the centre console is inclined towards the driver. Dominating this is a 10-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, albeit wired. This is surprising not only at this price point but also because the car is equipped with wireless charging. The touchscreen has a smooth interface, and the brightness is pretty good, too, so much so that the visibility wasn’t hampered even in the peak afternoon heat. Positioned below the infotainment screen is a digital display with circular dials for the dual-zone climate control.

Further below is a dial to control the volume to the left and an engine start-stop button to the right, but nothing between them both, which gives a feeling that something is missing. What further aggravates the case is the switch console below them, only half of which is functional. Then there are the two dual Type-C charging ports, which, though modern, are not for everyone’s convenience. Even one of those ports being the old-school USB units would have helped our use case. The phone holder slotted between the dual cup holders is a neat addition, especially when one is particular about the phone’s position in the car. Also on offer is another small cubby hole where the car key can be kept, not that it needs to come out of your pocket on the go, but nevertheless, another helpful addition.

Moving over to the second row, there is ample space, be it the headroom or legroom, although the shoulder room would be constrained if you have three occupants at the back. Further, the transmission tunnel that passes through the centre would make it additionally inconvenient; hence it would be best for two passengers at the rear unless it’s a short distance or a city drive. The seats have a 60:40 split functionality, and should you want to access something from the boot, the centre seat backrest, which features an integrated armrest with cup holders, can be folded to gain access to the 500-litre boot space. The boot, although spacious and laden with features such as lights and hooks, has a high-loading lip that could hamper hauling heavy luggage unless you’re a regular weight lifter in the gym. There are cubby holes located on either side of the second-row seats, which can be used to keep a pack of snacks or protein bars too.

The perceived look and feel of the interior, especially some of the quality of plastics like that of the door pads and dashboard, give a sense that they are from a segment below, unlike the competition who have better-appointed interiors. Next up, to grab your attention is the fully digital instrument cluster (called Audi Virtual Cockpit) that will display multitudes of information, including options to change the display layout. Overall, the car is fairly equipped with a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support, an electric tailgate, an adjustable front armrest, ambient lighting, six airbags, and then some more. That said, it does miss out on a few crucial features one would expect in today’s age, such as wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS.