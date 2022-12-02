New Audi Q3 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Fun to drive
- Cabin quality
- Refinement
Why would I avoid it?
- Expensive
- No diesel option
What is it?
The Audi Q3 has been one of the most popular products from the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer in the country. The previous iteration of the SUV was discontinued in the country owing to the upgraded BS6 emission norms back in April 2020. More than two years later, the Q3 is back to dent the sale of its rivals, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Volvo XC40. But does this new Q3 have what it takes to triumph over its competitors? Let’s find out.
Is the cabin any good?
Getting into the Audi Q3 is an easy task as its height is neither too tall nor too low; it’s just about perfect. You are welcomed by a dual-tone brown and black interior theme with a generous dose of brushed aluminium and silver inserts all around. The first thing you are bound to notice is how the centre console is inclined towards the driver. Dominating this is a 10-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, albeit wired. This is surprising not only at this price point but also because the car is equipped with wireless charging. The touchscreen has a smooth interface, and the brightness is pretty good, too, so much so that the visibility wasn’t hampered even in the peak afternoon heat. Positioned below the infotainment screen is a digital display with circular dials for the dual-zone climate control.
Further below is a dial to control the volume to the left and an engine start-stop button to the right, but nothing between them both, which gives a feeling that something is missing. What further aggravates the case is the switch console below them, only half of which is functional. Then there are the two dual Type-C charging ports, which, though modern, are not for everyone’s convenience. Even one of those ports being the old-school USB units would have helped our use case. The phone holder slotted between the dual cup holders is a neat addition, especially when one is particular about the phone’s position in the car. Also on offer is another small cubby hole where the car key can be kept, not that it needs to come out of your pocket on the go, but nevertheless, another helpful addition.
Moving over to the second row, there is ample space, be it the headroom or legroom, although the shoulder room would be constrained if you have three occupants at the back. Further, the transmission tunnel that passes through the centre would make it additionally inconvenient; hence it would be best for two passengers at the rear unless it’s a short distance or a city drive. The seats have a 60:40 split functionality, and should you want to access something from the boot, the centre seat backrest, which features an integrated armrest with cup holders, can be folded to gain access to the 500-litre boot space. The boot, although spacious and laden with features such as lights and hooks, has a high-loading lip that could hamper hauling heavy luggage unless you’re a regular weight lifter in the gym. There are cubby holes located on either side of the second-row seats, which can be used to keep a pack of snacks or protein bars too.
The perceived look and feel of the interior, especially some of the quality of plastics like that of the door pads and dashboard, give a sense that they are from a segment below, unlike the competition who have better-appointed interiors. Next up, to grab your attention is the fully digital instrument cluster (called Audi Virtual Cockpit) that will display multitudes of information, including options to change the display layout. Overall, the car is fairly equipped with a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support, an electric tailgate, an adjustable front armrest, ambient lighting, six airbags, and then some more. That said, it does miss out on a few crucial features one would expect in today’s age, such as wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and TPMS.
Is it nice to drive?
Propelling the Audi Q3 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that develops 187bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired only with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The engine, upon starting, is pretty silent, and the overall NVH is good, more so when it is pushed hard. Customers have various modes to choose from, with Eco being the dullest in terms of performance but aiding the crawling speeds with generous amounts of torque available at the lower end. On the other hand, we have the Dynamic mode, where the full engine power is at the driver's disposal, and even with a slight dab on the throttle, you are pushed back into your seat. The drive modes largely alter the driving and steering response, although the tuning to the suspension is saved for the higher end of Audi’s SUVs.
In the ride and handling department, too, the Audi Q3 doesn’t feel unsettled, irrespective of whether you’re making your way through uneven patches on the road or gunning it to a meeting, courtesy of the unpredictable traffic in the city. Body roll, even for an SUV bodystyle, does not make its presence felt unless one is going pedal to the metal at turns.
Should you buy it?
The Audi Q3 enters the ring once again to take on the likes of the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the Volvo XC40. What makes it stand out from the competition is the fact that it is the only SUV in its range to offer AWD as standard, and it has a lot going for it in terms of design and overall drivability, be it in the city or out on the highway. What doesn’t help its case is the high price tag and certain crucial features like ventilated seats and the better quality of interiors at select surfaces that it misses out on. If you can overlook these nitty-gritties, then the Audi Q3 could certainly be a good choice for you.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi
