    Lexus India opens new customer experience centre in Kochi

    - The facility draws inspiration from the traditional houseboat of Kerala

    - Lexus LX was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    Lexus India has opened a new guest experience centre in South Kalamassery, Kochi. This facility joins the current network of the brand’s experience centres spread across the country, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad, among others.

    The Lexus guest experience centre in Kochi is inspired by the concept of the traditional Kerala houseboat, emphasising craftsmanship, while also being a symbol of the exotic culture and tradition of Kerala. Elements such as brass and wood, which are an essential part of both Japan and Kerala’s rich architecture, are used for designing this state-of-the-art facility.

    Currently, Lexus’s portfolio for the Indian market includes NX, RX, LX, ES, LS, and LC models, all of which would be on display at the guest experience centre in Kochi.

    Speaking at the inauguration, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said “We are excited to mark our presence in Kochi with the inauguration of our first Guest Experience Centre in Kerala. Kochi is a dominant commercial hub in the South and this opening further strengthens Lexus India’s foothold in the Southern belt. At Lexus, our customers whom we refer to as ‘Guests’, have always been our primary focus. In all that we do or create, we strive to provide our guests with a truly immersive & luxurious experience. We are very happy to bring Lexus closer to our discerning guests in this region with a strong commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and providing amazing experiences throughout the Lexus ownership journey.”

