Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LX 500d showcased; priced at Rs 2.82 crore

- Will come to India via the CBU route

- Only offered with a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine

The brand’s flagship SUV, the Lexus LX 500d, has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It was launched in India back in December 2022 and is priced at Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is introduced only with a diesel engine and is offered in the 500d trim.

The Lexus LX exterior is based on the brand’s ‘Dignified Sophistication’ concept, which wears a massive frameless spindle-shaped front grille with horizontal slats. This is flanked by sharper LED headlamps that house four projector LEDs with integrated DRLs. Towards the side, the squared wheel arches, kinked window line, and 22-inch alloy wheels add to the imposing appeal of the SUV. The biggest highlight of the posterior is the top-hinged back door with split tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light bar.

Inside, the cabin of the Lexus has been revamped with a dual-screen setup. The first one is a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard while the other is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin is equipped with four-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered front seats, rear entertainment screens, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior can be had in four themes – Hazel, Black, Crimson, and White and Dark Sepia.

Under the hood, the Lexus LX 500d is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of peak torque and is mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox.