CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LX 500d showcased; priced at Rs 2.82 crore

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    509 Views
    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LX 500d showcased; priced at Rs 2.82 crore

    - Will come to India via the CBU route

    - Only offered with a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine

    The brand’s flagship SUV, the Lexus LX 500d, has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It was launched in India back in December 2022 and is priced at Rs 2.82 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is introduced only with a diesel engine and is offered in the 500d trim. 

    Lexus LX Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Lexus LX exterior is based on the brand’s ‘Dignified Sophistication’ concept, which wears a massive frameless spindle-shaped front grille with horizontal slats. This is flanked by sharper LED headlamps that house four projector LEDs with integrated DRLs. Towards the side, the squared wheel arches, kinked window line, and 22-inch alloy wheels add to the imposing appeal of the SUV. The biggest highlight of the posterior is the top-hinged back door with split tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light bar. 

    Lexus LX Left Side View

    Inside, the cabin of the Lexus has been revamped with a dual-screen setup. The first one is a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits atop the dashboard while the other is a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin is equipped with four-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered front seats, rear entertainment screens, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior can be had in four themes – Hazel, Black, Crimson, and White and Dark Sepia. 

    Under the hood, the Lexus LX 500d is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine tuned to produce 304bhp and 700Nm of peak torque and is mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. 

    Lexus LX Image
    Lexus LX
    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z makes India debut
     Next 
    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra.EV Concept showcased

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus LX Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Lexus LX Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121786 Views
    812 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 61.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 66.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus LX Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.39 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.48 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.32 Crore
    Pune₹ 3.39 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 3.48 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.14 Crore
    Chennai₹ 3.39 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 3.19 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121786 Views
    812 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LX 500d showcased; priced at Rs 2.82 crore