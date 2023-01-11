Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra.EV Concept showcased

- Showcased in a five-door version

- Technical details to be known at a later date

Back at the Auto Expo 2020, Tata Motors had grabbed eyeballs with the Sierra SUV. This time around, the Indian utility vehicle manufacturer has once again showcased an enhanced version of the Sierra.EV concept in an electric avatar at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Interestingly, the upcoming electric SUV concept was showcased as a five-door version.

The fascia of the Tata Sierra.EV is highlighted by sleek LED DRLs that run from one end to the other. The large dual-tone bumper houses squared fog light housings. Moreover, the vehicle also gets a flatter and upright bonnet design. As for the sides, the vehicle gets dark ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and flush door handles to enhance the premium quotient. The rear section is highlighted by a large body-coloured spoiler, sleek LED taillights, and dual-tone bumpers.

As for the interior, the upcoming Sierra.EV will get a clutter-free dual-tone dashboard layout. Additionally, it will feature sleek air vents and a flat bottom steering wheel with controls. The production model will also feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and navigation, as well as a digital instrument cluster.

The technical details are not known for now and will be known at a later date.