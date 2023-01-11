CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z makes India debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    588 Views
    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z makes India debut

    -         Joined by another futuristic concept

    -         0-100kmph in three seconds

    Lexus at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased two futuristic concepts. Alongside the outlandish LF-30, the Lexus stall showcased the LF-Z concept, which was first seen in 2021 and inspired the production version of an all-new model called Lexus RZ.

    The Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept showcases a design direction for the Japanese carmaker. And we could see its inspiration in more production models that will arrive by 2025. It is based on a dedicated EV platform and uses Direct4 AWD technology. Even the design, features, and connectivity previews what we’ll see in production Lexus models in the coming years.

    Lexus Right Front Three Quarter

    The interior gets a new Tazuna cockpit design and is paired with next-age AI for connectivity between the driver and vehicle. It also promises to be more spacious and comfortable than other BEVs or standard ICEs in the segment.

    In terms of dimensions, the LF-Z measures 4,880x1,960x1,600mm with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. It uses a 90kWh battery pack with a charging capacity of 150kW. An output of 40kW (around 530bhp) and 700Nm is good enough for a 0-100kmph in just three seconds. And the top speed is clocked at 200kmph.

    Lexus Right Rear Three Quarter

    By 2025, Lexus plans to introduce 20 new or upgraded models, including more than 10 battery electric (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEVs) and self-charging hybrid electric (HEVs). The LF-Z is part of the same electrification push.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Auto Expo 2023: Wagon R flex-fuel prototype showcased
     Next 
    Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LX 500d showcased; priced at Rs 2.82 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121786 Views
    812 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thJAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121786 Views
    812 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z makes India debut