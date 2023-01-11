Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-Z makes India debut

- Joined by another futuristic concept

- 0-100kmph in three seconds

Lexus at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased two futuristic concepts. Alongside the outlandish LF-30, the Lexus stall showcased the LF-Z concept, which was first seen in 2021 and inspired the production version of an all-new model called Lexus RZ.

The Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept showcases a design direction for the Japanese carmaker. And we could see its inspiration in more production models that will arrive by 2025. It is based on a dedicated EV platform and uses Direct4 AWD technology. Even the design, features, and connectivity previews what we’ll see in production Lexus models in the coming years.

The interior gets a new Tazuna cockpit design and is paired with next-age AI for connectivity between the driver and vehicle. It also promises to be more spacious and comfortable than other BEVs or standard ICEs in the segment.

In terms of dimensions, the LF-Z measures 4,880x1,960x1,600mm with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. It uses a 90kWh battery pack with a charging capacity of 150kW. An output of 40kW (around 530bhp) and 700Nm is good enough for a 0-100kmph in just three seconds. And the top speed is clocked at 200kmph.

By 2025, Lexus plans to introduce 20 new or upgraded models, including more than 10 battery electric (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEVs) and self-charging hybrid electric (HEVs). The LF-Z is part of the same electrification push.