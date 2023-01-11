CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Wagon R flex-fuel prototype showcased

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    773 Views
    Auto Expo 2023: Wagon R flex-fuel prototype showcased

    - Maruti Suzuki eVX was showcased alongside 

    - Plans to make entire portfolio ethanol-compliant by March 2023

    Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo showcased the Wagon R flex-fuel prototype. Alongside the Wagon R flex-fuel, the show-stopper for the brand was the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric concept SUV. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Left Rear Three Quarter

    The brand recently displayed its Wagon R flex-fuel prototype model at the SIAM Ethanol Technology Exhibition in Delhi. The flex-fuel hatchback will be developed in India with assistance from Suzuki Corporation in Japan.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex-fuel prototype can run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85). For reference, the latter comprises 15 per cent gasoline and 85 per cent ethanol. It will be significantly cheaper than regular petrol. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    The powertrain will experience minor modifications in order to accommodate and run effectively with this blended fuel. Furthermore, technology such as ethanol sensors to measure its percentage and heated fuel rails for cold start assistance have been introduced too. It also receives an upgraded engine management system, more robust fuel pumps and injectors, and other mechanical components to improve engine endurance. 

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹ 5.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

