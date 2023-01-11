CarWale

    Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Innova HyCross GX variant showcased

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Available with two powertrain options

    - Gets 16-inch alloy wheels 

    Unveiled back in November 2022 and launched in December 2022, the Toyota Hycross has been a much-awaited MPV from the brand. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has priced the Innova HyCross ranging from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This is the first time the manufacturer has displayed the GX variant. 

    The new-gen model, unlike its predecessor, is based on a monocoque chassis and comes with an FWD layout. The MPV has grown and now measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850mm.

    The 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross is all-new, with the fascia dominated by a new grille with a chrome underline, sweptback LED headlamps, a new front bumper with indicators and triangular inserts on the corners, and a sleek air dam with integrated LED fog lights. The side profile benefits from the Hybrid badging on the front doors, new 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C-pillars, and body cladding. At the rear, the model receives wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a new rear bumper with integrated reflectors, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    Inside, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, a nine-speaker JBL-sourced music system, dual-tone black and brown theme, digital controls for the AC, a new steering wheel, a new instrument cluster with a coloured MID, cruise control, an electronic parking brake, ambient lighting, ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense), Toyota i-Connect (connected car technology), captain seats for the second-row, roof-mounted AC vents, reclining second-row seats, two screen for the second-row occupants, a powered tailgate, and six airbags.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Toyota HyCross gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TNGA petrol engine developing 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, paired only to a CVT unit. Also on offer is the same petrol mill with a hybrid motor, where the latter produces 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. This combination is mated with an e-CVT unit. Toyota will not offer a manual transmission with the HyCross.

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
