Mahindra Thar pending orders stand at 37,000 units in January 2023

- Mahindra’s overall bookings reach 2.66 lakh units as of last month

- Thar RWD was launched in January this year

Mahindra has revealed it has a huge order book, with a total of approximately 2.66 lakh units that are yet to be delivered as of January 2023. These include various models such as the XUV300, XUV400, XUV700, Thar, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Scorpio, and Scorpio N.

Of the aforementioned numbers, the Mahindra Thar two-door SUV alone accounts for 37,000 units. These numbers also include the bookings of the Thar RWD that was launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The current waiting period for this version of the two-door SUV stands at up to 18 months.

Apart from the RWD version, the Mahindra Thar is also available with a 4WD system. Engine options on the Thar range include a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, diesel engine, and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units.