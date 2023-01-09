Mahindra Thar 2WD launched in India; introductory prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh

- The 2WD Thar gets two new colour options

- Also on offer is a new 1.5-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has launched the 2WD iteration of the Thar SUV, with introductory prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new entry-level version of the model, available in three variants, brings along two new colours and a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. Introductory prices of the new versions of the SUV will be valid only for the first 10,000 bookings, with deliveries set to begin on 14 January.

On the cosmetic front, the Mahindra Thar 2WD gets two new colours called Blazing Bronze and Everest White. These colours are in addition to the previously available options that include Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Aqua Marine. Apart from the 4x4 badging that has been removed from the rear fender, the 2WD Thar remains identical to the 4WD version.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 2WD versions will get the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired only to a six-speed automatic unit. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre motor developing 117bhp and 300Nm of torque, mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox. When compared to the 4WD versions, the interior of the 2WD Thar remains largely unchanged, save for the 4x4 gear lever that makes way for a small storage space.

Meanwhile, the 4WD variants of the Mahindra Thar now come equipped with an electronic brake locking differential, while the Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD) will be available as an option on the LX Diesel 4WD trims. The carmaker is also offering accessory packs for all versions of the Thar that include style packs, front and rear armrests, and additional bespoke accessories.

The following are the variant-wise introductory prices of the Mahindra Thar 2WD (all prices, ex-showroom):

Thar 2WD AX (O) Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 9.99 lakh

Thar 2WD LX Diesel MT hard-top: Rs 10.99 lakh

Thar 2WD LX Petrol AT hard-top: Rs 13.49 lakh