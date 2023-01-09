Toyota Hilux bookings re-open; prices remain unchanged

- Available in two variants – Standard and High

- No change in prices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has re-opened the bookings for the Hilux pick-up truck. While the Toyota Hilux was launched back in March 2022 as a CKD model, the bookings were soon stopped due to limited CKD kits. Now, the bookings have resumed and interestingly, the automaker has kept the prices changed and the Hilux is offered with a starting price of rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in two variants – Standard and High.

The front of the Toyota Hilux is highlighted by a massive trapezoidal grille with a chrome border that is flanked by LED projector headlamps. Other visual highlights include LED fog lamps, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and chrome accents on door handles and tailgate. The Hilux can be had in five exterior colours that include White Pearl, Emotional Red, Super White, Grey Metallic, and Silver Metallic.

Inside, the Hilux comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, a cooled glovebox, and power adjustment for the driver seat.

The Hilux carries over the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 210bhp and 420Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission which the latter produces a punchier 500Nm of torque. Unlike the Toyota Fortuner, the Hilux is offered only in a 4x4 configuration. It rivals the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in the pickup truck segment.