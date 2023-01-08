Top 3 Mahindra cars sold in India in December 2022

- Mahindra posted a sales growth of 62 per cent

- The Bolero continues to lead thecompany’s sales

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra emerged as the fourth bestselling brand in the country in December 2022. The company posted strong growth of 62 per cent with 28,333 unit sales compared to 17,476 unit sales in December 2021.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Mahindra cars in India last month.

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero continues to lead Mahindra’s sales chart in India. The company sold 7,311 units last month as against 5,314 unit sales in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 38 per cent. The company recently introduced mild cosmetic upgrades and revised the prices for the Bolero and the Bolero Neo.

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio emerged as the second bestseller with 7,003 unit sales in December 2022 compared to 1,757 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 299 per cent. The significant growth in sales is attributed to the recently launched Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models. The SUV missed the top rank by just 308 units!

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 was the third bestseller for the company last month. The sales for the XUV700 registered a growth of 41 per cent with 5,623 unit sales in December 2022 as against 3,980 unit sales the previous year. The XUV700 continues to be a popular choice among new car buyers.