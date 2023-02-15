CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period extends up to 18 months

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period extends up to 18 months

    - Non-hybrid variants have the lowest waiting period

    - Strong-hybrid trims command maximum wait duration

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the new and improved Innova Hycross in December 2022, and is priced between Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom).The MPV, which now is more of an SUV in various aspects with its third-generation update, was well received by the customers, mainly because of more features and a strong-hybrid setup under the bonnet. Here is the variant-wise waiting period for the Innova Hycross across the nation.

    The Innova Hycross is available in five variants with two powertrain options. The variants include G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). The base non-hybrid variants, G and GX, have the lowest waiting period of around four to six months from the day of booking. On the other hand, all other hybrid variants have a waiting period of around 15-18 months.

    The Innova Hycross is available in seven- and eight-seater configurations. It is based on the modular TNGA-C platform and is an FWD vehicle. Under the hood, it gets a 2.0-litre, petrol engine developing 172bhp and 187Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit only. Also on offer is strong-hybrid tech paired to the same engine capable of producing 111bhp and 206Nm of peak torque. This hybrid motor is mated to an e-CVT unit.

