    Maruti Suzuki partners with SMAS to provide car subscriptions

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki partners with SMAS to provide car subscriptions

    - Subscription tenures available for up to five years

    - Monthly rentals starting from Rs 12,999

    Maruti Suzuki has announced its partnership with SMAS Auto Leasing India Private Limited to provide a car subscription program to its customers. With this addition, SMAS has become the fifth partner with Maruti Suzuki Subscribe to offer a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles on a white plate subscription scheme. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with SMAS chain is now available across cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and more. This program has witnessed strong customer acceptance with over 386 per cent growth in volumes in the current fiscal year.

    Under this program, the customer enjoys a hassle-free car ownership experience at a starting monthly rental amount of Rs 12,999. Interested customers can take their desired car without having to make the down payment upfront and can choose from multiple tenure options at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

    Customers can also avail of benefits including up to five years long tenure, single point contact for all services, foreclose options, and zero down payment. Moreover, the all-inclusive monthly rental package includes the vehicle price, registration and RTO expenses, comprehensive insurance, service, and maintenance costs; even roadside assistance is included in it.

    Commenting on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has proven to be well suited for today’s asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions. We have received a phenomenal customer response for the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, which is reflective of its incremental volume growth. This has boosted our confidence tremendously and helped us expand with more subscription partners and in more locations. I am thrilled to announce the latest addition of SMAS as a partner under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program. Through new partnerships and city expansions, we wish to expand our reach even more and serve our customers with more ease and convenience.”

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
