Mahindra announces nationwide service camp for its SUVs

- Service camp to last for 10 days, starting from 16 February, 2023

- Over 600 Mahindra-authorised workshops to host this service camp

Mahindra, the Indian automaker has announced a nationwide service camp for its entire range of SUVs. This service camp will be held from 16 February to 26 February, 2023 at over 600 Mahindra-authorised workshops across the country.

Under this service camp, the brand will offer over 5,000 free services and 75-point check-up of the vehicles by trained technicians. Mahindra will also offer additional discounts on spare parts, labour charges, accessories, and more for visiting customers.

Additionally, all the workshops are equipped to carry out ‘Quik’ service, where periodic maintenance and minor repairs will be done within 90 minutes. However, customers will need to book a prior appointment to avail of this facility at the Mega service camp.

Moreover, with Mahindra’s contactless service initiative, customers can also choose to get digital repair orders and invoices.