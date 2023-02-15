Mahindra XUV700 accumulates over 75,000 open bookings as of January 2023

- The XUV700 was launched in October 2021

- The model currently has a waiting period of up to 48 weeks

Mahindra continues to see a rising demand across its product range, be it their entry-level model, the Thar, or the flagship SUV, XUV700. The latter, which was launched back in October 2021, currently has a waiting period of up to 48 weeks.

We have now learned that the Mahindra XUV700 has open bookings amounting to 77,000 units as of January 2023, taking it to an average of approximately 9,900 units per month. Meanwhile, the brand's currrent order book accounts for pending deliveries of over 2.60 lakh units.

Earlier this week, we reported about the Mahindra Thar range that currently has open bookings of 37,000 units. The carmaker introduced the RWD version of the brand’s two-door SUV earlier this year, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).