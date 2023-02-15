CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre petrol engine to get BS6-2 update soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    263 Views
    Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre petrol engine to get BS6-2 update soon

    - Current 1.2-litre petrol engine powers the Baleno, Swift, Wagon R, Ignis, and Dzire

    - Expected to be introduced in coming weeks

    Several car manufacturers have commenced to roll out updated BS6 2-compliant powertrains. Now, as per our sources, Maruti Suzuki will soon update its 1.2-litre petrol engine to meet the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. 

    Presently, the 1.2-litre petrol engine does duty on the Swift, Baleno, Wagon R, Dzire, and Ignis. Except for the Ignis, all models are equipped with idle start/stop technology as standard across all variants. The same mill is also offered as a CNG variant with the Swift, Baleno, and Dzire paired with a five-speed manual transmission. 

    Maruti Suzuki Engine Shot

    The carmaker also has two other petrol powertrains – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre, which we expect, are also likely to be updated for BS6 2 norms. Until now, automakers like Hyundai, Tata, and Renault have updated their engines to comply with the BS6-2 norms. 

    Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the Jimny and Fronx SUVs. The prices of Fronx will most likely be announced next month, while the Jimny is expected to be launched by June 2023.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant arrives at dealerships
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 accumulates over 75,000 open bookings as of January 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6331 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17213 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6331 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17213 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre petrol engine to get BS6-2 update soon