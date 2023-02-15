Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre petrol engine to get BS6-2 update soon

- Current 1.2-litre petrol engine powers the Baleno, Swift, Wagon R, Ignis, and Dzire

- Expected to be introduced in coming weeks

Several car manufacturers have commenced to roll out updated BS6 2-compliant powertrains. Now, as per our sources, Maruti Suzuki will soon update its 1.2-litre petrol engine to meet the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Presently, the 1.2-litre petrol engine does duty on the Swift, Baleno, Wagon R, Dzire, and Ignis. Except for the Ignis, all models are equipped with idle start/stop technology as standard across all variants. The same mill is also offered as a CNG variant with the Swift, Baleno, and Dzire paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The carmaker also has two other petrol powertrains – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre, which we expect, are also likely to be updated for BS6 2 norms. Until now, automakers like Hyundai, Tata, and Renault have updated their engines to comply with the BS6-2 norms.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the Jimny and Fronx SUVs. The prices of Fronx will most likely be announced next month, while the Jimny is expected to be launched by June 2023.