Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant arrives at dealerships

- The CNG-powered Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in January

- It returns a claimed mileage of 26.6km/kg

Toyota officially launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variant in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV from the Japanese automobile brand has now started reaching dealerships across India.

As seen in the images, the Toyota Hyryder CNG variant is finished in a shade of Cafe White. The unit in question comes equipped with features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels, a shark-fin antenna, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, height-adjustable seatbelts, and steering-mounted controls.

Under the hood, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K Series petrol engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit. The model, which rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is claimed to return a mileage of 26.6km/kg.

