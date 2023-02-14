2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus spied in 9-seater guise

- The model will likely get a more powerful engine

- It is a rebadged version of the TUV300 Plus SUV

Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo SUV in 2021, which was a rebadged avatar of the discontinued model, the TUV300. And now, the Indian manufacturer has been caught testing the Bolero Neo Plus, a nine-seater SUV out in public, undisguised.

The spy pictures are of the Bolero Neo Plus crawling in between heavy traffic. The Bolero name tag on the tailgate was hidden with camouflage, suggesting the automaker doesn’t want to reveal the entire name of the model. Even the Mahindra badge was covered, indicating the use of the new twin-peak logo of the carmaker.

As per the reports, the Bolero Neo Plus will be offered in three trim levels and two seating layouts including a seven and a nine-seater option. The nine-seater layout will have a two-three-four formation with two at the front, three in the middle row, and four at the back with bench seats. While the seven-seater variant will have all the seats facing to the front.

As for the engine specifications, the on-sale Bolero Neo comes equipped with a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. But we expect the Indian SUV maker to offer a bigger oil burner with the Neo Plus model with more power. Moreover, the new RDE norms could also come into play and it will be interesting to see what engine will be on board with the upcoming nine-seater SUV.

