    Women have proved many myths wrong in the past, and will continue to do so

    Leading the EV chargers team, Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Power Systems, is a fierce leader. Having been in the business for over 25 years, she is leading the team by setting various examples, one such being her meeting secretaries and other senior bureaucrats in Government departments herself.

    Women today comprise 60% of Servotech’s workforce. Even though the company has consciously built a strong women-led workforce, Bhatia views social acceptance as the biggest challenge for women trying to enter the auto domain.

    “Women have proved many myths wrong in the past, and will continue to do so in the future as well,” she said. At the same time, she believes in equal opportunities for men and women and notes that there was no precursor for hiring more women for Servotech’s team, but it was more women, who aced interviews than their male counterparts. She is interested in working with people who are willing to accept complete responsibility for what has been assigned to them and with people who are willing to go beyond their responsibilities.

    A fixed quota by the private companies for women on shopfloors and various other domains of the auto sector is what she believes can drive more women to join the sector. She has also requested the Government of India to announce incentive plans for technical and skillset training of women.

    Her message to women: “It is important for all women to step out and explore their true potential!”

