Is this the new Kia Carens EV?

Carens EV will be launched in 2025

Will debut in a refreshed avatar

New spy shots that made their way to the web give us a fresh peek at an update for the Kia Carens. The spy pictures reveal very little detail, hence it remains unknown if this is the EV derivative or a facelifted version of the three-row MPV.

As seen in the spy images, the Kia Carens test mule reveals a tweaked taillight design. The tailgate has received minor revisions too, while the reflectors sitting on the lower end are now vertically aligned, as opposed to horizontal placement in the car currently on sale.

We expect the updated Carens to also receive a revised fascia, including elements such as a new grille, redesigned front bumper, and reworked headlamps. Also up for offer will be a set of new alloy wheels.

The Carens, in its ICE form, will carry over the current range of powertrains to the MY25 version. The electric derivative, on the other hand, could get a battery pack returning a range of up to 600km on a single full charge. This car will get EV-specific cosmetic changes and feature list revisions, details of which are available on our website.

Image Source