    Spied! Hyundai Creta EV to get ADAS; launch soon

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    12,890 Views
    • Production to begin by the end of 2024
    • Likely to offer a driving range of up to 500km

    The Hyundai Creta, without a doubt, is a very popular model by the Korean automaker in India. After the launch of the facelifted version, Hyundai introduced the N Line iteration of the mid-size SUV. Now, we already know that the electrified version of the Creta is set to enter into production by the end of this year. Ahead of this, the model was spied doing test runs in a production-ready shape.

    Hyundai Creta EV Rear View

    As seen in the picture, the Creta EV will be based on the facelifted Creta SUV. It will carry the same LED DRLs with a connecting light bar, split LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps, roof-rails, and a rear spoiler with an integrated stop lamp. Moreover, the Creta EV will feature aero-designed alloy wheels signifying its electric nature.

    Hyundai Creta EV Grille

    Also visible in the spy image is the blanked-off grille with a front camera integrated into the nose. Then, there’s an ADAS sensor mounted on the bumper hinting towards the inclusion of the tech. Furthermore, there’s a huge black cloth masking the front fender-mounted charging port which was previously spotted in spy pictures of the Creta EV.

    We expect the Creta EV to be as feature-rich as its ICE counterpart. It will likely come equipped with twin displays for the infotainment and the instrument panel, ventilated and powered front seats, 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger.

    Hyundai Creta EV Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the battery pack and specifications, the Hyundai Creta EV will likely be bundled with a floor-mounted 50-60kWh battery unit with a driving range of up to 500km on a single charge. However, it may come with different battery packs and driving range options depending on the variant.

    Hyundai Creta EV Image
    Hyundai Creta EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
