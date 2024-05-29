CarWale
    MG Gloster facelift inches closer to India launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Gloster facelift inches closer to India launch
    • LED DRLs design leaked
    • Likely to remain mechanically unchanged

    MG Motor India will soon bring the rebadged version of the globally updated LDV D90/Maxus D90 which is sold as the Gloster, in India. The facelifted iteration of the Gloster will benefit from significant design upgrades with subtle interior revisions.

    MG Gloster facelift Grille

    As seen in the picture, the Gloster facelift will flaunt a new fascia with a massive three-slat grille and the brand logo as the centrepiece. Further, the headlights will get a new treatment, with a cube-shaped split headlamp setup. Then, the LED DRLs will seamlessly extend into the grille further adding character to the front profile of the updated Gloster.

    MG Gloster facelift Rear View

    On the sides, the test mule was seen riding on the same alloy wheels as the current version. But we believe the model will get a new set of alloy wheels at launch. At the rear, the full-size SUV will get revised LED taillamps with a connecting light bar.

    As for the features, the Gloster facelift will continue to be loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Mechanically, MG is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrain option. The flagship SUV will carry on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine will be offered in two guises– turbo and twin-turbo, with a maximum power output of 213bhp and 478Nm of peak torque.

    MG Gloster facelift Image
    MG Gloster facelift
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
