    Mahindra XUV300 spied testing ahead of the new RDE norms' implementation

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    486 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 spied testing ahead of the new RDE norms' implementation

    - Upcoming RDE norms to be effective from April 2023

    - Automatic variant with new logo spotted testing

    The Indian SUV maker, Mahindra is in the process to make the new RDE norms transition with its vehicles, similar to what other brands like Tata and Renault have done with their lineups. The new RDE or Real Driving Emission norms will come into effect from 1 April, 2023.

    Left Side View

    Recently, Mahindra XUV300 was caught testing to meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The model in question is likely an automatic variant, as it had an ‘auto-shift’ badge on the tailgate. Mechanically, the SUV is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The former produces 109bhp and 200Nm of torque while the latter produces 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    With this BS6 Phase 2 transition, the XUV300 will likely get better fuel efficiency, reduced NVH levels, and better performance while also keeping the emission in check and reducing vehicular pollution.

    Source

