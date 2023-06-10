Weekly news roundup: Maruti Jimny launched, Honda Elevate SUV revealed, and i20 facelift spied

June 2023 has kickstarted with the launch of the much-awaited Jimny and the reveal of Honda’s newest mid-size SUV, Elevate. Besides this, Volkswagen launched new special editions of Taigun and Virtus whereas BMW India and Mercedes-Benz India introduced two high-end models in the sports car and SUV segment, respectively.

Honda Elevate SUV revealed

Honda has finally entered the mid-size segment with the Elevate SUV. The Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and bookings are slated to open in July 2023.

Maruti Jimny launched

Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny in India with a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Zeta and Alpha variants, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. The Jimny competes against the likes of Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, and other mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Maruti Engage MPV teased

Maruti Suzuki has released a teaser of its upcoming premium MPV. To be called ‘Engage’, the MPV will be the rebadged version of the Toyota Hycross and will be positioned above the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs in the brand’s line-up. It will share its powertrains, features, and underpinnings with the Hycross and will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant.

Updated Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus launched

Volkswagen India launched new variants of Virtus and Taigun at a starting price of Rs. 16.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, both models are available in a new GT Edge Limited Edition. This new edition is available in new shade and is based on the top-spec GT Plus variant.

Hyundai i20 facelift

Hyundai has commenced working on the facelift version of the i20 hatchback. Spotted wearing a camouflage sheet, the new i20 will sport new fore and aft bumpers and a new alloy wheel design. There are no mechanical changes expected on the hatchback and the i20 will continue to be powered with petrol and turbo-petrol engines.

BMW M2 launched

BMW India launched the M2 with a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). Brought via the CBU route, the two-door hard top M is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that puts out 460bhp and 550Nm of peak torque. Interestingly, it is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and has a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 4.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz G400d launched

Replacing the famed G350d, Mercedes-Benz launched the G400d in India. Available in Adventure and AMG Line variants, the G-Class is powered by a new diesel engine which generates 325bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both variants are priced at Rs. 2.55 crore, ex-showroom.