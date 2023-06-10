CarWale
    AD

    Weekly news roundup: Maruti Jimny launched, Honda Elevate SUV revealed, and i20 facelift spied

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    399 Views
    Weekly news roundup: Maruti Jimny launched, Honda Elevate SUV revealed, and i20 facelift spied

    June 2023 has kickstarted with the launch of the much-awaited Jimny and the reveal of Honda’s newest mid-size SUV, Elevate. Besides this, Volkswagen launched new special editions of Taigun and Virtus whereas BMW India and Mercedes-Benz India introduced two high-end models in the sports car and SUV segment, respectively. 

    Honda Elevate SUV revealed

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda has finally entered the mid-size segment with the Elevate SUV. The Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and bookings are slated to open in July 2023. 

    Maruti Jimny launched

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny in India with a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Zeta and Alpha variants, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes. The Jimny competes against the likes of Mahindra Thar, Force Gurkha, and other mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

    Maruti Engage MPV teased

    Right Side View

    Maruti Suzuki has released a teaser of its upcoming premium MPV. To be called ‘Engage’, the MPV will be the rebadged version of the Toyota Hycross and will be positioned above the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs in the brand’s line-up. It will share its powertrains, features, and underpinnings with the Hycross and will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant. 

    Updated Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus launched

    Front View

    Volkswagen India launched new variants of Virtus and Taigun at a starting price of Rs. 16.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, both models are available in a new GT Edge Limited Edition. This new edition is available in new shade and is based on the top-spec GT Plus variant. 

    Hyundai i20 facelift 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai has commenced working on the facelift version of the i20 hatchback. Spotted wearing a camouflage sheet, the new i20 will sport new fore and aft bumpers and a new alloy wheel design. There are no mechanical changes expected on the hatchback and the i20 will continue to be powered with petrol and turbo-petrol engines. 

    BMW M2 launched

    Right Front Three Quarter

    BMW India launched the M2 with a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). Brought via the CBU route, the two-door hard top M is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that puts out 460bhp and 550Nm of peak torque. Interestingly, it is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and has a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 4.3 seconds. 

    Mercedes-Benz G400d launched

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Replacing the famed G350d, Mercedes-Benz launched the G400d in India. Available in Adventure and AMG Line variants, the G-Class is powered by a new diesel engine which generates 325bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both variants are priced at Rs. 2.55 crore, ex-showroom. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in June 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1985 Views
    27 Likes
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1113 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.14 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1985 Views
    27 Likes
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    By CarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1113 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Weekly news roundup: Maruti Jimny launched, Honda Elevate SUV revealed, and i20 facelift spied