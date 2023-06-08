CarWale
    Maruti Engage confirmed as new MPV name; to debut on 5 July

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Engage confirmed as new MPV name; to debut on 5 July

    - Engage will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

    - Maruti expects to sell 9,000 units of the Innova-based model annually

    Maruti Suzuki new MPV name and unveiling timeline

    Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed the arrival of its new Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV, which will be unveiled on 5 July. To be called the Elevate, the carmaker aims to sell 9,000 units of this model every year.

    New Maruti Engage engine and specifications

    Sources in the know have suggested that the Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV will be available only with the 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The former is tuned to produce 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates an additional 206Nm of torque. An e-CVT unit will be the sole transmission on offer.

    Engage MPV exterior design

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Grille

    Details regarding changes to the exterior design of the Maruti Engage when compared to the Innova Hycross remain scarce at the moment. Earlier this week, we brought you exclusive details of the new grille that the Engage could adorn at launch. A few changes could arrive in the form of tweaked front and rear bumpers as well as new alloy wheels.

    2023 Maruti Suzuki Engage interior and features

    We expect The Hycross-based MPV from Maruti to borrow heavily from the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants from Toyota’s version of this model. A few notable features are likely to include a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a three-zone climate control system, and a powered driver seat with memory function. 

    Maruti Engage expected price in India and rivals

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Right Side View

    In India, the Maruti Engage MPV is expected to arrive with a price tag of Rs. 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the model will rival the Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

