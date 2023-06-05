Maruti Suzuki's Innova Hycross-based MPV front grille design leaked

- Expected to debut in July 2023

- It will be Nexa’s flagship offering

Maruti Suzuki is working on a seven-seater MPV, based on Toyota Innova, for the Indian market. This will turn out to be the flagship product of the carmaker. We already know about the sales plan of this upcoming Hycross-based Maruti MPV. Now, we have unearthed its front grille design.

Maruti Engage to get a similar Nexa face

As seen in the picture, the grille follows the same design characteristics as the brand’s most recent models, including the Grand Vitara and Fronx. The hexagonal-mesh patterned grille is finished in black and surrounded by chrome elements. Then, the two chrome strips run underneath the Suzuki logo across the width of the grille. The bottom strip extends beyond the grille, which will likely divide the headlamp clusters from the bumper. Moreover, we expect the Engage MPV to sport the signature split headlight design with three-pod LED DRLs, establishing its Nexa brand identity.

Maruti MPV’s expected features list

The Maruti’s MPV will likely boast a similar list of features as the Toyota Innova Hycross. It might come loaded with ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment unit, a digital instrument cluster, a leatherette seat upholstery, ventilated seats, and more.

Maruti Engage’s powertrain options

The Maruti MPV will share the powertrain with its Toyota cousin. It will come equipped with a 2.0-lite petrol engine with an option of hybrid tech.

Debut date and rivals of the Maruti Suzuki Engage

The Maruti Suzuki Engage will likely make its debut in July 2023. And upon arrival, it will compete in the MPV space alongside the Toyota Innova Hycross and Kia Carnival in the Indian market.