    Does the Toyota Glanza petrol manual deliver on the claimed mileage?

    Ninad Ambre

    Does the Toyota Glanza petrol manual deliver on the claimed mileage?
    • 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 89bhp/113Nm
    • Available with a five-speed manual or AMT

    Introduction

    The Toyota Glanza, which was launched in India last year, is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Apart from borrowing majority aspects from its distant cousin, it is also backed by Toyota's renowned after-sales service. But for a prospective buyer, what mileage it delivers remains critical and we shall take a look at that here. We'll give out the real-world city and highway fuel efficiency to give you a clear comparison with its claimed fuel economy figures.

    Toyota Glanza petrol manual engine and gearbox

    Firstly, the Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Secondly, this is the only offering with the option of a CNG kit. However, there's no diesel alternative for this premium hatchback. Besides, it's the same K12N DualJet unit that also powers the Baleno. Here too, it comes mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

    Toyota Glanza petrol manual claimed mileage

    Toyota claims a mileage of 22.94kmpl certified by a testing agency under Rule 115 of CMVR, 1989 under standard test conditions. The actual mileage on the road varies and therefore our tested figures will help give a realistic estimate of the city and highway fuel economy.

    Toyota Glanza Petrol manual CarWale tested mileage

    On our testing route, the Glanza showed 18.9kmpl on the instrument cluster while it actually returned a mileage of 17.52kmpl in the city. On the highway, the MID displayed 25.3kmpl but our calculations indicated it achieved 22.3kmpl. This is not astounding as the lightweight car (960kg) is capable of delivering even more with this frugal engine. And so with an average of 19.91kmpl and a fuel tank capacity of 37 litres, it can provide a driving range of 737km.

    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
