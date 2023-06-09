Honda City and Amaze prices in India hiked

- Elevate to join Honda’s lineup in India soon

- Prices revised by up to Rs. 8,000

Honda price hike in India

Honda Cars India currently sells three models in the country: City, City e:HEV, and Amaze. The brand has now increased the prices of the Amaze and City, while the cost of the hybrid sedan remains unchanged. The product range of the carmaker will soon expand with the launch of the Elevate mid-size SUV in the coming months.

Honda City price increase

The Honda City has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 8,000, which is applicable to the entire variant line-up. The prices of the model now start at Rs. 11.57 lakh for the base-spec SV Petrol MT variant, going all the way up to Rs. 16.11 lakh for the top-end ZX Petrol CVT variant.

Honda Amaze price hike

Prices of the Honda Amaze sub-four metre sedan have been increased by a uniform amount of Rs. 6,000. Taking the price hike into consideration, the model now commands a price tag of Rs. 7.05 lakh for the entry-level E 1.2 Petrol MT variant, stretching all the way up to Rs. 9.70 lakh for the top-spec VX 1.2 Petrol CVT variant.