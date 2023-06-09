CarWale
    AD

    Honda City and Amaze prices in India hiked

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,244 Views
    Honda City and Amaze prices in India hiked

    - Elevate to join Honda’s lineup in India soon

    - Prices revised by up to Rs. 8,000

    Honda price hike in India

    Honda Cars India currently sells three models in the country: City, City e:HEV, and Amaze. The brand has now increased the prices of the Amaze and City, while the cost of the hybrid sedan remains unchanged. The product range of the carmaker will soon expand with the launch of the Elevate mid-size SUV in the coming months.

    Honda City price increase

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Honda City has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 8,000, which is applicable to the entire variant line-up. The prices of the model now start at Rs. 11.57 lakh for the base-spec SV Petrol MT variant, going all the way up to Rs. 16.11 lakh for the top-end ZX Petrol CVT variant.

    Honda Amaze price hike

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Prices of the Honda Amaze sub-four metre sedan have been increased by a uniform amount of Rs. 6,000. Taking the price hike into consideration, the model now commands a price tag of Rs. 7.05 lakh for the entry-level E 1.2 Petrol MT variant, stretching all the way up to Rs. 9.70 lakh for the top-spec VX 1.2 Petrol CVT variant.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Everything you can buy for the price of the Maruti Jimny
     Next 
    Does the Toyota Glanza petrol manual deliver on the claimed mileage?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4806 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4286 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City
    Honda New City
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.41 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.57 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.05 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.86 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.24 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.22 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4806 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4286 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda City and Amaze prices in India hiked