    Everything you can buy for the price of the Maruti Jimny

    Everything you can buy for the price of the Maruti Jimny
    • Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo
    • Also available through Maruti Subscribe

    Prices announced for the Indian market 

    The Maruti Jimny has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh and topping out at Rs 15.05 lakh for the top-spec Alpha AT dual-tone version. You can even lease the Jimny via Maruti’s subscribe programme with a starting price of Rs. 33,000. We have driven the car extensively and our video review is linked at the bottom of this story. 

    What else can you buy?

    In the Jimny’s lineup, the price difference across both trim levels is Rs 95,000 and an additional Rs. 1.2 lakh if you choose the AT over the MT. Adding a dual-tone paint scheme will cost you an additional Rs. 16,000 and is only available for the Alpha trim level. We have broken down the variants, spoken in detail about the exterior design and now here is what you get among the competition for each variant of the Maruti Jimny

    Maruti Jimny Zeta MT

    This is the lowest spec version of the Maruti Jimny and is priced at Rs 12.74 lakh. In this price bracket, the only major competition is the Hyundai Creta in the S 1.5 Petrol MT guise. 

    Maruti Jimny Zeta AT

    This is the highest spec Zeta variant you can buy and here you get the Hyundai S+ Knight 1.5 Petrol, Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta Smart Hybrid, MG Astor Super CVT and the Mahindra Thar in the AX (O) Petrol 4WD Convertible trim.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    Maruti Jimny Alpha MT/MT DT

    This is the ‘base’ Alpha trim and in its price, you can have the Kia Seltos HTK Diesel iMT, Maruti Grand Vitara Delta Smart Hybrid and the Volkswagen Highline 1.0 MT. It is also available in two dual-tone shades and for the price of the Alpha MT dual-tone, you can have the Hyundai Creta SX petrol executive edition. 

    Maruti Jimny Alpha AT/ Alpha AT DT

    This is the top-spec version of the Maruti Jimny and in its price range, you get cars like the Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 P, Kia Seltos HTX MT, Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta CNG, Hyundai Verna SX Turbo MT, Honda City VX CVT and the Volkswagen Topline 1.0 MT. The dual-tone version sees the addition of the Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 MT, MG Astor Sharp 1.5 with ivory interiors, Mahindra Thar LX Diesel 4WD MT Convertible and the Force Gurkha. Incidentally, this is the first version where it has sedans as rivals but also core competition in the form of the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View

    Variant-wise prices of the new Jimny (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Maruti Jimny Zeta MT: Rs. 12.74 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Zeta AT: Rs. 13.94 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha MT: Rs. 13.69 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha MT dual-tone: Rs. 13.85 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha AT: Rs. 14.89 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha AT dual-tone: Rs. 15.05 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
