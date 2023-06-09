Mahindra BE.05 EV spotted testing in India

- To enter production in October 2025

- First electric SUV under the new BE (Born Electric) sub-brand

For the next four years, Mahindra will continue its EV onslaught by launching five new electric SUVs. While the brand already retails the XUV400, it will now focus on electrifying its flagship SUV and will introduce a new BE (Born Electric) range. The first model to be launched under the new BE sub-brand will be the BE.05. It was first showcased in August 2022 in the UK followed by its India reveal in February earlier this year. Now, the BE.05, cloaked with camouflaged sheets, was spotted testing on public roads.

BE.05: What we know so far

When showcased for the first time in August 2022, Mahindra revealed that the BE.05 will measure over 4,300mm in length and will have a wheelbase of 2,775mm. It will be underpinned by the brand’s new INGLO platform and equipped with Level 2 ADAS tech.

On the inside, the BE.05 will sport a dual-screen setup, a new steering wheel, and upholstery made from recycled materials.

BE.05 Rall E Concept

Earlier this year, the Rall E was also showcased alongside the standard BE.05. As the name suggests, the Rall E is the off-road iteration of the electric SUV and was equipped with off-road-specific tyres, bumper-mounted circular headlamps, plastic cladding, a roof carrier, and sporty-looking shorter bumpers. There is no official word on the official launch timeline of the BE.05 Rall E.

When will the BE.05 launch?

Mahindra will broadly divide its upcoming electric car range under two sub-brands — BE and XUV.e. It will begin with the latter with the production version of the XUV.e8 in October 2024. As for the BE range, the BE.05 is slated to debut in October 2025.

