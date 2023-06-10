Honda Elevate Photo Gallery: Interior Details

Honda India’s upcoming SUV, the Elevate, will hit the roads this festive season. We have shown you its exterior in all its glory and now it’s time to take a look at its interior details through the official images.

The Elevate’s interior is a major step-up from what we have seen in Honda cars. The highlights here include a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and an all-new tan and black colour theme.

The rear seats seem wide and comfortable too. Thanks to its long wheelbase, the Elevate’s cabin feels spacious with sufficient legroom and headroom.

The Elevate is Honda’s first model to come with the brand’s new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with improved user interface. You also get a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger.

The Honda Sensing ADAS tech from the City is also available with the Elevate. This safety suite gets safety features like adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, road departure warning, lane keep assist, and high-beam assist.

The Elevate is 4.3m long, nearly 1.8m wide, and 1.65m tall. It’s got a ground clearance of 220mm and a wheelbase of 2.65m. These dimensions are almost identical to the Hyundai Creta or the Volkswagen Taigun. It remains to be seen how well Honda India will price the Elevate in India.