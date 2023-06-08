CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus manual and GT Edge Limited launched in India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    745 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus manual and GT Edge Limited launched in India

    - Prices start at Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Launched alongside TaigunGT Plus MT and Edge Limited Collection 

    Volkswagen India has launched two new variants in the Virtus line-up. This includes a GT Plus manual transmission and a GT Edge limited collection. Both are available with the updated BS6 2-compliant powertrain. Read below to know more about these variants. 

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus manual variant:

    Volkswagen has finally introduced the manual transmission in the Virtus GT Plus in India at an introductory price of Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, this variant was solely available in a seven-speed DSG gearbox. But now, the sedan is available in a six-speed manual gearbox with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

    Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge limited collection:

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Limited collection is now available in a new Deep Black Pearl exterior paint shade. Apart from that, it remains identical to the existing GT Plus variant. This limited edition will be manufactured based on online bookings by the customers via the brand’s official website. The deliveries for the same will commence in July 2023. 

    Official statement:

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “For over a decade, Indian customers have aspired to own the much sought-after GT badge that has been a symbol of unparalleled performance and power, commanding respect. With its strong legacy of fun-to-drive, the GT badge was introduced on the Performance Line variants of the Taigun & Virtus. Today, we are taking a step further and democratizing the GT badge by introducing newer variants for customers to choose from.” 

    Ex-showroom prices of the Virtus GT Plus MT and Virtus GT Edge Limited Collection:

    VariantsPrice
    Virtus GT Plus MTRs. 16.89 lakh
    Virtus GT Plus MT Edge limited collectionRs. 17.09 lakh
    Virtus GT Plus DSG Edge limited collectionRs. 18.76 lakh
    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar on-road prices in top cities in India
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 facelift spied testing in India for the first time

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1984 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2800 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City
    Honda New City
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 45.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 34.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.59 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.31 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.57 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.67 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.88 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.32 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1984 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2800 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus manual and GT Edge Limited launched in India