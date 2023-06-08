Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus manual and GT Edge Limited launched in India

- Prices start at Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Launched alongside TaigunGT Plus MT and Edge Limited Collection

Volkswagen India has launched two new variants in the Virtus line-up. This includes a GT Plus manual transmission and a GT Edge limited collection. Both are available with the updated BS6 2-compliant powertrain. Read below to know more about these variants.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus manual variant:

Volkswagen has finally introduced the manual transmission in the Virtus GT Plus in India at an introductory price of Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier, this variant was solely available in a seven-speed DSG gearbox. But now, the sedan is available in a six-speed manual gearbox with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge limited collection:

The Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Limited collection is now available in a new Deep Black Pearl exterior paint shade. Apart from that, it remains identical to the existing GT Plus variant. This limited edition will be manufactured based on online bookings by the customers via the brand’s official website. The deliveries for the same will commence in July 2023.

Official statement:

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “For over a decade, Indian customers have aspired to own the much sought-after GT badge that has been a symbol of unparalleled performance and power, commanding respect. With its strong legacy of fun-to-drive, the GT badge was introduced on the Performance Line variants of the Taigun & Virtus. Today, we are taking a step further and democratizing the GT badge by introducing newer variants for customers to choose from.”

Ex-showroom prices of the Virtus GT Plus MT and Virtus GT Edge Limited Collection: