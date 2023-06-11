Tata Tigor offered with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in June 2023

- Tigor prices in India start at Rs. 6.30 lakh

- Recently received a BS6 Phase 2 update, resulting in higher mileage

Tata Motors car discounts in June 2023

A few Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across their model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Tata Tigor discounts this month

The Tata Tigor Petrol variants can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Tata Tigor latest updates

Earlier this year, the entire range of Tata cars was updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The Tigor was also among the lot, and the sub-four metre SUV also benefitted from a higher mileage compared to the outgoing iteration.