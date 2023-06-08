Mercedes-Benz G400d launched; prices in India start at Rs. 2.55 crore

- Bookings open for Rs. 1.50 lakh

- Available in two variants

Mercedes-Benz has launched an India-specific G400d with a price tag of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The G400d swaps the G350f in the brand’s line-up and is offered in two variants and a new diesel engine.

Mercedes-Benz G400d variants

The G400d is introduced in Adventure Edition and AMG Line variants. The Adventure Edition gets a more off-road-focused specification and is equipped with these fitmments.

Roof rack

Rear removable ladder

18-inch alloy wheels with silver finish

‘Professional’ exterior package and spare wheel holder

4 exclusive colours

Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel

Logo projector on ORVMs

Meanwhile, the AMG Line packs in more sporty and visual enhancements.

20-inch alloy wheels

Burmester sound system

Sliding sunroof

Widescreen cockpit

64-colour ambient lights

Mercedes-Benz G400d engine and gearbox details

The G400d is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine. Called ‘OM656’, the oil-burner mill churns out 325bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. Enhancing the G Wagon’s off-road capabilities are 241mm ground clearance, 700mm water wading capacity, and an approach and departure angle of 30.9 and 29.9 degrees. It also gets a new ‘G Mode’ which adapts the steering wheel, damping, and acceleration inputs.

Mercedes-Benz G400d interior and features

The cabin of the G400d gets an exclusive line interior package which Nappa leather upholstery, an air purifier, chrome-finished air vents, and a sound system by Burmester.