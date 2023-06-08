BS6 2.0-updated Renault Kiger and Triber start reaching customers

- Kiger and Triber get enhanced safety features as standard

- Renault recently achieved the 9 lakh unit cumulative sales milestone

Renault India has commenced the deliveries of the BS6 Phase 2-updated AMT versions of the Kiger and Triber to customers across the country. Both the models now come equipped with an enhanced safety package as standard. The AMT versions of the Kiger and Triber start at Rs. 8.55 lakh and Rs. 8.12 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom).

Upgraded safety equipment list of Kiger and Triber

As part of the upgraded safety package, the complete range of the Renault Kiger and Triber now comes equipped with ESP, TCS, hill start assist, and TPMS.

Powertrain specification of Renault Kiger and Triber

The Renault Kiger is offered with two BS6 phase 2-updated powertrain options – a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-turbo petrol engine. The former comes mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. On the other hand, the turbo petrol motor is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-step CVT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the seven-seater Renault Triber is powered by a sole 1.0-litre NA petrol engine which is now BS6 2.0 compliant. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit.

Renault India records a new sales milestone

Recently, the French carmaker achieved a huge milestone by recording cumulative sales of 9 lakh units over its 11 years of operation in India.