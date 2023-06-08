CarWale
    Renault attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in June 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Renault attracts discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in June 2023

    - Offers valid till 30 June 2023

    - Renault Kiger attracts maximum discount 

    Renault brings in some exciting news for interested buyers planning to drive home a new Renault car in the month of June 2023. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 57,000 in the current month. This includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses. The offers may vary depending on the model, variant, region, dealership, and other factors. 

    Discounts on Renault Kwid in June 2023:

    The Kwid, an entry-level hatchback, is being offered with a discount of up to Rs. 57,000 in the month of June 2023. These benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, a corporate bonus of up to Rs. 12,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. 

    Discounts on Renault Kiger in June 2023:

    The Renault Kiger attracts the maximum discount of up to Rs 65,000 in the Renault family. This includes cash benefits of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, a corporate bonus of Rs. 12,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. 

    Discounts on Renault Triber in June 2023: 

    The only SUV from Renault, the Triber attracts discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in June 2023. The benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. 

    The above offers are valid till 30 June, 2023 and till stocks last. Interested buyers can reach out to the nearest authorised Renault showroom to learn more about the offers. 

