Mercedes-Benz EQG to get range-boosting technology

- 20 per cent increase in range

- Will also boast quicker charging times

The biggest bane of almost all EVs today is range anxiety. While manufacturers are trying to come up with batteries with longer range, it’s still not enough. But now Sila, a California-based EV battery materials startup has come up with an innovative new technology. Called the Titan Silicon, the range-boosting silicon-based anodes are now commercially available after beginning mass production and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG G Wagon will be the first to feature the new battery material.

The silicon anodes are able to store 10X more charge than other materials making them ideal for EVs. According to the company, Tata Silicon can deliver a 20 per cent increase in the range currently, which could convert to up to 160 extra kilometres for some EVs, with a development runway to double those gains in future releases.

Coming to the EQG, Mercedes-Benz already has an investment in Sila and plans to use the technology for its electric luxury fleet, starting with the Mercedes EQG electric G Wagon. The electric G wagon is due before 2025 and along with this tech, it should be a breakthrough product for Mercedes-Benz.