2023 Hyundai Verna new features revealed, will get cooled and heated seats

As we inch closer to the launch of the new Hyundai Verna, the automaker continues to drop new teasers of the updated sedan, revealing more specific details. While we already know that it will get a new turbo-petrol engine, the newly released teaser has confirmed new features and exterior styling of the new Verna.

Starting with the updated cabin, the new Verna will boast of a binnacle housing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster as we have seen on the new Venue. That’s not all. The sedan will also be equipped with cooled and heated front seats and an eight-speaker stereo system by Bose.

However, the most interesting feature available with the Verna is what Hyundai calls the ‘Switchable-type infotainment and climate controller’. Simply put, the air conditioner and infotainment unit will be controlled by the same set of knobs and dials and can be switched as per one’s usage.

Visually, the 2023 Verna will have a massive single-piece, bumper-mounted front grille and a split headlamp setup. The daytime running lights will stretch across the width of the bonnet whereas the headlamp clusters will be set lower on the bumper. The same setup will be followed at the rear with a set of split LED tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light stripe.

Under the sloping bonnet, the Verna will be offered with two petrol engines — 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. There will be no diesel engine on offer and a six-speed manual gearbox will be available as standard for both mills. The former will get a CVT gearbox while the latter will be paired with a DCT unit. It is to be noted that both engines are compliant with the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

When launched on 21 March, the new Hyundai Verna will compete against the likes of the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and other mid-size SUVs under the Rs. 25 lakh price bracket.