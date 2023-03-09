CarWale
    AD

    2023 Hyundai Verna new features revealed, will get cooled and heated seats

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    222 Views
    2023 Hyundai Verna new features revealed, will get cooled and heated seats

    - Bookings underway for Rs. 25,000

    - To be launched in India on 21 March

    As we inch closer to the launch of the new Hyundai Verna, the automaker continues to drop new teasers of the updated sedan, revealing more specific details. While we already know that it will get a new turbo-petrol engine, the newly released teaser has confirmed new features and exterior styling of the new Verna.

    Hyundai New Verna Infotainment System

    Starting with the updated cabin, the new Verna will boast of a binnacle housing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster as we have seen on the new Venue. That’s not all. The sedan will also be equipped with cooled and heated front seats and an eight-speaker stereo system by Bose. 

    However, the most interesting feature available with the Verna is what Hyundai calls the ‘Switchable-type infotainment and climate controller’. Simply put, the air conditioner and infotainment unit will be controlled by the same set of knobs and dials and can be switched as per one’s usage. 

    Hyundai New Verna AC Controls

    Visually, the 2023 Verna will have a massive single-piece, bumper-mounted front grille and a split headlamp setup. The daytime running lights will stretch across the width of the bonnet whereas the headlamp clusters will be set lower on the bumper. The same setup will be followed at the rear with a set of split LED tail lamps adjoined by an illuminated light stripe. 

    Under the sloping bonnet, the Verna will be offered with two petrol engines — 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. There will be no diesel engine on offer and a six-speed manual gearbox will be available as standard for both mills. The former will get a CVT gearbox while the latter will be paired with a DCT unit. It is to be noted that both engines are compliant with the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. 

    Hyundai New Verna Front Speakers

    When launched on 21 March, the new Hyundai Verna will compete against the likes of the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and other mid-size SUVs under the Rs. 25 lakh price bracket. 

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant production begins

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai New Verna Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Hyundai New Verna Left Front Three Quarter
    • Hyundai New Verna Right Side View
    • Hyundai New Verna Tail Light/Tail Lamp
    • Hyundai New Verna Front Logo
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7335 Views
    47 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8143 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    View All Sedan Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7335 Views
    47 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8143 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Hyundai Verna new features revealed, will get cooled and heated seats