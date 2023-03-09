Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant production begins

- The Scorpio N Z6 variant is priced from Rs 15.64 lakh

- Available only with a diesel engine

Mahindra launched the new Scorpio N in the country back in June last year, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Among the six variants that the SUV is offered in, the Z6 variant caught our attention after the brand began production of this variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant production commences

As seen in the images here, the production of the Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant has officially begun and is expected to reach the first set of customers in the coming days. The unit in question is finished in a shade of Everest White.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant design and features

In terms of design, the Scorpio N Z6 variant receives dual barrel headlamps, 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, LED tail lights, silver roof rails, and a rear spoiler. The model comes equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, second-row AC vents, a cooled glove box, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold control, hill descent control, and three drive modes (Zip, Zap, and Zoom).

Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant engine and specifications

The Z6 variant of the Scorpio N is offered only with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that generates an output of 172bhp and 370Nm of torque (400Nm for AT). This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic units.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 variant price in India

The following are the prices of the Scorpio Z6 variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

Scorpio N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD: Rs 15.64 lakh

Scorpio N Z6 Diesel AT 2WD: Rs 17.60 lakh

