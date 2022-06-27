CarWale
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4,546 Views
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio N launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

    - New Mahindra Scorpio N bookings to open on 30 July

    - Deliveries of the model will commence during the festive season

    Mahindra has announced the prices of the Scorpio N, with the entry-level variant priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Customers will be able to choose from five variants across seven colours. The new prices are valid only for the first 25,000 bookings. Prices of the automatic, six-seat, and 4WD variants will be announced on 21 July.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Left Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Mahindra Scorpio N will be a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine that produces 197bhp and 370Nm (380 Nm for AT). Also on offer is a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is available in two states of tune; 130bhp and 370Nm (400Nm for AT). Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units, with a 4WD version only in the diesel versions.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in five variants; Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers can choose from seven colours including Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Royal Gold. Mahindra will begin deliveries of the new Scorpio N during the festive season.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Dashboard

    On the outside, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N features a signature six-slat grille with chrome inserts, new LED projector headlamps, fog lights with C-shaped LED DRLs, new dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured roof rails and skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, 4Xplor logo on the boot lid, and vertically stacked LED tail lights.

    Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio N comes equipped with a dual-tone black and brown theme, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a Sony-sourced music system, AdrenoX connected car technology, and drive modes.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio N (all prices, ex-showroom):

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT: Rs 11.99 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol MT: Rs 13.49 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Petrol MT: Rs 16.99 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Petrol MT: Rs 18.99 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Diesel MT: Rs 12.49 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Diesel MT: Rs 13.99 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 Diesel MT: Rs 14.99 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Diesel MT: Rs 17.49 lakh

    New Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel MT: Rs 19.49 lakh

