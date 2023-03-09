Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Black edition reaches dealerships

- The Black Editions for the Arena range were launched in January

- Also offered with all Nexa cars

In January this year, Maruti Suzuki launched the Black Edition range for all cars in its Arena range. These new versions, which get a black paintjob, have now begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. Last week, the Grand Vitara Black Edition was spotted at a dealer facility.

Maruti Swift Black Edition CNG exterior design

As seen in the images here, the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Black Edition has reached a dealer yard. The model, apart from being a CNG version, gets the Pearl Midnight Black colour. Apart from the new colour option, it remains unchanged over the regular Swift variants.

Maruti Swift Black Edition CNG interior and features

The Maruti Swift ZXi variant in the CNG Black Edition guise seen here boasts of features such as LED headlamps, 15-inch monotone alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, C-pillar mounted door handles, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, an engine start-stop button, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.

Maruti Swift Black Edition CNG engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Swift Black Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, this output is reduced to 76bhp and 98Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual unit.

