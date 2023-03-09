CarWale
    2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Top 3 highlights

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2023 Hyundai Alcazar launched in India: Top 3 highlights

    Hyundai India recently launched its MY23 range of SUVs in the country, including the Venue, Creta, and Alcazar. Let us take a closer look at the top highlights of the Alcazar SUV in its 2023 iteration.

    2023 Hyundai Alcazarnew engine

    The MY23 Hyundai Alcazar received an update in the engine and specifications department in the form of a new turbo-petrol motor. The 2.0-litre unit is replaced by a 1.5-litre unit, with the latter developing 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. This BS6 Phase 2 and RDE-compliant motor is paired with a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    2023 Hyundai Alcazarnew safety features

    Apart from the new powertrain, the 2023 Alcazar also received additional safety features as standard, such as six airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, rear disc brakes, and height-adjustable seat belts. The model is available in five variants, including Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, and Signature (O). The model also gets a new puddle lamp with the Alcazar emblem, an idle start-stop button, and a new grille.

    2023 Hyundai Alcazarprices in India

    With the model year update, the prices of the Hyundai Alcazar now range from Rs 16.10 lakh to Rs 20.25 lakh for the petrol variants. Similarly, the diesel variants are priced from Rs 16.71 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

