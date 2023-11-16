Hyundai Alcazar offered with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in November 2023

Alcazar prices in India start at Rs. 16.77 lakh

Offers valid till the end of the month

A few Hyundai dealers across the country are offering limited-period discounts this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Hyundai Alcazar can be availed with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 in November. These benefits include a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The aforementioned discounts are on offer up till the end of the month.

Earlier this month, Hyundai updated the Alcazar, and the three-row SUV now comes equipped with six airbags in all the variants. This feature revision was done across all Hyundai cars, making it the first brand in India to sell all its products equipped with six airbags as standard.