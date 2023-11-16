CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar offered with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in November 2023

    Hyundai Alcazar offered with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in November 2023
    • Alcazar prices in India start at Rs. 16.77 lakh
    • Offers valid till the end of the month

    A few Hyundai dealers across the country are offering limited-period discounts this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The Hyundai Alcazar can be availed with benefits of up to Rs. 35,000 in November. These benefits include a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The aforementioned discounts are on offer up till the end of the month.

    Earlier this month, Hyundai updated the Alcazar, and the three-row SUV now comes equipped with six airbags in all the variants. This feature revision was done across all Hyundai cars, making it the first brand in India to sell all its products equipped with six airbags as standard.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 16.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda Elevate debuts in Japan as new WR-V

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.90 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.70 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.56 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.90 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.69 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.51 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.87 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.52 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.49 Lakh

